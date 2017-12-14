Gus Kenworthy, Steve-O & More To Star In YouTube Red Series 'Ultimate Expedition' (Exclusive)

What do an Olympian, former reality TV star and a YouTube sensation have in common?
YouTube unveiled its all-star cast for the upcoming adventure series "Ultimate Expedition," where celebrities will be challenged to climb Mount Tocclaraju in Peru.
Gus Kenworthy, Chuck Liddell, Steve-O, YouTuber Chachi Gonzales and more will set out on the trek of a lifetime when the series comes to YouTube Red on Jan. 17.
The series is hosted by YouTube powerhouse Jukka Hildén of "The Dudesons," whose channel inspires global audiences with daring and risk-taking adventures.
Get ready to watch these stars reach all new heights!