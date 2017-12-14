Gus Kenworthy, Steve-O & More To Star In YouTube Red Series 'Ultimate Expedition' (Exclusive)

What do an Olympian, former reality TV star and a YouTube sensation have in common?

YouTube unveiled its all-star cast for the upcoming adventure series "Ultimate Expedition," where celebrities will be challenged to climb Mount Tocclaraju in Peru.

Gus Kenworthy, Chuck Liddell, Steve-O, YouTuber Chachi Gonzales and more will set out on the trek of a lifetime when the series comes to YouTube Red on Jan. 17.