Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share Adorable Mistletoe Kiss On Christmas Eve

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are putting their love on full display for the holidays!

The music superstars and lovebirds shared a sweet kiss under the mistletoe on Christmas Eve, and Gwen couldn't help but capture the moment on her Instagram Story.

Blake isn't the only man in Gwen's life who got a little holiday affection from the singer, though. The 48-year-old gave her sons sons Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 9, adorable smooches too, but her youngest needed a bit of coaching before planting a kiss on his famous mom.