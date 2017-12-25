Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share Adorable Mistletoe Kiss On Christmas Eve

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are putting their love on full display for the holidays!
The music superstars and lovebirds shared a sweet kiss under the mistletoe on Christmas Eve, and Gwen couldn't help but capture the moment on her Instagram Story.
Blake isn't the only man in Gwen's life who got a little holiday affection from the singer, though. The 48-year-old gave her sons sons Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 9, adorable smooches too, but her youngest needed a bit of coaching before planting a kiss on his famous mom.
(Instagram)
"Do you know what this is??" Gwen asked 3-year-old Apollo in an Instagram Story video, while holding mistletoe above his head.
"It's a kisser. You gotta kiss your mommy under there," she explained, before the toddler adorably obliged.
Christmas this year is clearly a family affair for Gwen and Blake. In addition to Gwen's kids, the pair looked to be honoring the holidays with a slew of loved ones --including Gwen's dad, whom she lovingly called "Poppie" in another sweet post.
-- Erin Biglow