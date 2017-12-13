Gwen Stefani Slays The Outfit Game During Her Christmas Special

Gwen Stefani brought a stylish twist to her holiday special on Tuesday night.
The music superstar and fashion icon rocked a whopping 10 different outfits during her NBC special, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
The No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show singing "Jingle Bells" in a candy cane-inspired unitard, complete with a large bow in her hair.
Gwen's next outfit gave us snow-princess vibes. The mother-of-three went for a silver short-sleeved, high-low dress, with a tulle skirt.
The 47-year-old changed into a 1920s-inspired look – a silver fringed ensemble – for her rendition of "Let It Snow," with Seth MacFarlane.
Gwen then rocked a Mrs. Claus look – a sparkling red mini-dress with white feathers, over-the-knee black boots, green and white striped gloves and a bedazzled Santa hat.
The singer's next look was inspired by "The Nutcracker" – with a punk flair. "The Voice" coach added a plaid bustle to the back of the outfit, with fishnets and knee-high boots.
Blake Shelton (her beau) made an appearance so the two could perform their Christmas duet -- "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." Blake was in his usual jeans and sport-coat combo, but added a sparkling black tie. This must have been Gwen's doing, right?
Gwen wore a dazzling red and black plaid outfit with a sky-high slit that had everyone's jaws on the floor.
Now, if we weren't sure about Gwen's princess status, it was confirmed on Tuesday night. Gwen looked like an actual princess in a pink tulle gown for her duet with Ne-Yo.
The "Used To Love You" signer donned a sheer, long-sleeved top, black bra and apron-like skirt, showing off her long legs (her leggings were covered in poinsettias) for her number with dancing gingerbread men.
Gwen made sure everyone saw her on the stage with her gorgeous red-tiered lace dress for a performance of "Christmas Eve," which she revealed was written at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.
Gwen's last gown was a complete showstopper! She closed out the show with "White Christmas" in an absolutely stunning, white shimmering gown with a sheer long-sleeved top, complete with a silver holiday-inspired headband and pumps.
Did you watch Gwen's holiday special? What was your favorite look?
-- Kevin Zelman