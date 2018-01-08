Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement On The Cover Of GOOP Issue

It's official — Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged!
Following months of speculation that Brad had proposed to Gwyneth, the happy couple confirmed the news with a photograph on Issue No. 2 of Gwyneth's GOOP magazine. In the black and white snap, Gwyneth and Brad are both rocking white T-shirts and have their arms wrapped around each other. The pair are smiling ear-to-ear and the headline reads, "In deep."
Gwyneth shared the magazine cover on her Instagram account on Monday and put a ring emoji to signify their engagement news.
"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple said in a joint statement, according to "Good Morning America."
The happy couple have been dating since April 2015 and Brad is already a welcome member of Gwyneth's family. Her ex husband, Chris Martin, who she consciously uncoupled from in 2014, is definitely a fan of Brad and the pair posed for a picture together just last month. Gwyneth captioned the snap on her Instagram, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."
Gwyneth, 45, shares two children with Chris, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11."Glee" co-creator Brad was also previously married to Suzanne Bukinik. They split in 2013 and have two children, Brody and Isabella.
Congrats to Gwyneth and Brad — officially!