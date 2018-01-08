Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement On The Cover Of GOOP Issue

Gwyneth shared the magazine cover on her Instagram account on Monday and put a ring emoji to signify their engagement news.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple said in a joint statement, according to "Good Morning America."

The happy couple have been dating since April 2015 and Brad is already a welcome member of Gwyneth's family. Her ex husband, Chris Martin, who she consciously uncoupled from in 2014, is definitely a fan of Brad and the pair posed for a picture together just last month. Gwyneth captioned the snap on her Instagram, "Sunday brunch #modernfamily."