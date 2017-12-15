Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Pic Of Robert Downey Jr. Giving Her A Kiss

The 45-year-old actress plays Pepper Potts in the "Iron Man" franchise and has had the special role for 10 years.

Gwyneth's role in the Marvel Comic Universe and her relationship with Tony Stark (RDJ) has definitely evolved through he years. She started out as his secretary, went on to be the head of Stark Industries, and eventually became Tony's major love interest! The duo are set to walk down the aisle, but it looks like fate could have something else in store for them.

Gwyneth and Robert are currently filming "Avengers 4" and it looks like Pepper Potts could be joining the "Avengers" crew this time around. In a picture captured on set this week, fans noticed that Gwyneth was suited up in a motion capture suit, suggesting that she's going to be more than just Stark Industries' boardroom head honcho.

The new "Avengers" movie hits theaters in May 2018.





