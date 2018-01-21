Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Eye-Popping Engagement Ring At The Producers Guild Awards

Gwyneth is showing off her engagement with a gorgeous ring!
The bride-to-be debuted her new rock at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. She wore a bright red gown with a statement shoulder pads, and a cape-like style, but the focal point of her look was the giant, blue gem on her finger.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ryan Murphy at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on January 20, 2018.
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on January 20, 2018.
The 45-year-old actress confirmed her engagement to "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk on January 8 in an issue of GOOP magazine.
Gwyneth shared the cover shot – with her and Brad looking happy in matching T-shirts – on her Instagram, and aptly captioned the post with a ring emoji.
The lovebirds first met in 2010 when Gwyneth taped a guest stint on her future fiancé's show, and began dating five years later.
"Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," Gwyneth wrote in GOOP about her second engagement. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."
Gwyneth was previously married to Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
Congrats, Gwyneth!