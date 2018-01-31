Hailee Steinfeld Encouraged Her Pal Sophie Turner To 'Go For It' With Joe Jonas

Hailee Steinfeld can just call herself cupid!

The "Pitch Perfect" star revealed in a new interview with Nova's Smallzy on Wednesday that she encouraged her "Game Of Thrones" pal Sophie Turner to date Joe Jonas. The duo, who got engaged in October, are already planning their nuptials and Hailee says she thinks she may have given them a nudge in the right direction.

"So Joe just got engaged to my really good friend Sophie Turner and I'm freaking out about it," Hailee shared with the host. "I will say I did get that text from Sophie saying 'So tell me about Joe?' and I was like: 'Go for it!'"

It's a good thing the 21-year-old singer and actress helped her friends out — because they make quite the cute pair. Joe announced their engagement with a sweet Instagram pic of Sophie, 21, showing off her brand new engagement ring. He captioned it, "She said yes."