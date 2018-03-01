Hailee Steinfeld Performs At Candlelight Vigil For 16-Year-Old Fan Who Died In Go-Kart Accident

Hailee Steinfeld gave a moving performance at a candlelit vigil for a young fan from Long Island on Wednesday who died at just 16 years old in a go-kart accident in Florida.
Hailee joined family, friends, and students at New Hyde Park Memorial High School in New York to celebrate the life of sophomore cheerleader and a field hockey player Leah Kuczinski.
Hailee was invited to the vigil by a teacher, who reached out to the singer on Twitter to see if she could come and perform. Hailee was Leah's favorite singer.
Hailee responded quickly and confirmed she'd attend.
"Thank you guys all so much for asking me to come here and honor Leah," Hailee said to the crowd of people before her performance. "You all had so many incredible things to say about her, I really would have loved to have met her,” Steinfeld continued. “I know she was supposed to come to my show this summer, so I wanted to come here and sing a song for her."
Hailee performed an acoustic version of her song "Starving."
Leah was killed on Thursday in a crash at Palm Beach International Raceway in Jupiter, Florida, Newsday reported.