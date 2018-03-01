Hailee Steinfeld Performs At Candlelight Vigil For 16-Year-Old Fan Who Died In Go-Kart Accident

Hailee Steinfeld gave a moving performance at a candlelit vigil for a young fan from Long Island on Wednesday who died at just 16 years old in a go-kart accident in Florida.

Hailee joined family, friends, and students at New Hyde Park Memorial High School in New York to celebrate the life of sophomore cheerleader and a field hockey player Leah Kuczinski.

Hailee was invited to the vigil by a teacher, who reached out to the singer on Twitter to see if she could come and perform. Hailee was Leah's favorite singer.