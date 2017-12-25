Hailee Steinfeld Sizzles In Christmas Eve Bikini Snap!

Hailee Steinfeld's bikini style is on point!
The "Pitch Perfect 3" star took off for the Christmas holidays to enjoy some fun in the sun! Hailee, 21, posted a pic on Instagram on Sunday and showcased her pitch-perfect figure in a bright pink bikini. She captioned the snap, "Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! 🌺🐠🌴🍹"
Hailee didn't reveal where she's off relaxing, but it is definitely well-deserved. The actress has been keeping a busy travel schedule promoting her latest "Pitch Perfect" movie. Ahead of her big Christmas travel, the Hailee was spotted hanging out in The Private Suite at LAX surrounded by tons of candy and goodies to enjoy pre-flight.
It looks like a pretty fun vacay already!