Hailee Steinfeld Sizzles In Christmas Eve Bikini Snap!

Hailee Steinfeld's bikini style is on point!

The "Pitch Perfect 3" star took off for the Christmas holidays to enjoy some fun in the sun! Hailee, 21, posted a pic on Instagram on Sunday and showcased her pitch-perfect figure in a bright pink bikini. She captioned the snap, "Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! 🌺🐠🌴🍹"


Merry Christmas Eve My Loves! ????????????????

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

Hailee didn't reveal where she's off relaxing, but it is definitely well-deserved. The actress has been keeping a busy travel schedule promoting her latest "Pitch Perfect" movie. Ahead of her big Christmas travel, the Hailee was spotted hanging out in The Private Suite at LAX surrounded by tons of candy and goodies to enjoy pre-flight. 

Off-duty she goes. ✈️???????????? @theprivatesuite

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on

It looks like a pretty fun vacay already!

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition 300
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News