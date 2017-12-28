Halle Berry, Gal Gadot & Chris Hemsworth To Present At 2018 Golden Globe Awards

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Chris Hemsworth and Gal Gadot onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills

(Getty Images)

Halle Berry, Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth are among the first presenters announced for next month's Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Carol Burnett, Shirley MacLaine, Hugh Grant, Kerry Washington, Emma Watson, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Seth Rogan and Sharon Stone.

WATCH: Actresses Will Reportedly Wear All Black At The Golden Globes To Protest Sexual Harassment

Oprah Winfrey also will be on hand, but she's accepting a trophy. She was previously announced as the recipient of the association's annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes an outstanding contributor to entertainment.

The 75th Golden Globe ceremony will air Jan. 7 on NBC, with Seth Meyers as host.

