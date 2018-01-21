Halle Berry Sizzles In A Low-Cut, Sequin Gown At The 2018 SAG Awards

Halle's custom-made dress featured a plunging neckline and intricate sequin embroidery. A black tulle train gave the sizzling gown a touch of romance.

The "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" star topped off her look with dangling, geometric earrings and a classic high ponytail.

Halle was tapped to be one of presenters at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The beauty already has two SAG Awards under her belt: one for 2000's "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge," and another for her widely acclaimed performance in 2002's "Monster’s Ball."

