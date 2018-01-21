Halle Berry Sizzles In A Low-Cut, Sequin Gown At The 2018 SAG Awards

Halle Berry brought a serious dose of sexy to the SAG Awards!
The 51-year-old actress walked the red carpet in a glittering Pamella Roland gown that accentuated her gorgeous curves.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Halle Berry attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Getty Images)
Halle's custom-made dress featured a plunging neckline and intricate sequin embroidery. A black tulle train gave the sizzling gown a touch of romance.
The "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" star topped off her look with dangling, geometric earrings and a classic high ponytail.
Halle was tapped to be one of presenters at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The beauty already has two SAG Awards under her belt: one for 2000's "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge," and another for her widely acclaimed performance in 2002's "Monster’s Ball."
