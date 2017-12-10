Hannibal Buress Arrested On Intoxication Charge

A Florida newspaper reports that comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge after an encounter with a police officer.

The Miami Herald first reported that 34-year-old Buress was booked into Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m.

A video circulated on social media showed Buress handcuffed against a Miami patrol car.