Heather Morris Posts Touching Tribute To 'Glee' Co-Star Mark Salling

Mark Salling and Heather Morris on stage at The Paley Center For Media's 32nd Annual PALEYFEST LA - 'Glee' at Dolby Theatre on March 13, 2015 in Hollywood (Getty Images)
The "Glee" family continues to mourn the loss of former co-star Mark Salling.
Heather Morris – who played the fierce and ditzy Brittany on the hit Fox show – posted a touching quote on her Instagram Friday in response to Mark's suicide.
"#MarkWayneSalling," she simply captioned the pic.
Heather is the latest "Glee" star to react to Mark's shocking death. Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and the show's vocal arranger Tim Davis have also taken to social media to comment on Mark's death.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office ruled Mark's death a suicide on Thursday, Feb. 1., and listed asphyxia by hanging as the cause of death.
The actor pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in December and was awaiting sentencing in March.
According to court documents obtained by Access, he was set to serve four to seven years in prison as part of his plea deal.
“Mark was a gentle and loving person … who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors on judgment,” his lawyer said in a statement to Access on Tuesday.