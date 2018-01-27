Heidi Montag Breastfeeds Son Gunner In Stunning New Portrait

Heidi Pratt (née Montag) is loving motherhood.



The former "The Hills" star shared a new portrait showing her breastfeeding her son with Spencer Pratt – Gunner – surrounded by the family's dogs.

"The greatest joy and blessing in my life," Heidi wrote on Instagram. "My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed. God truly had made women to be extraordinary. Thank you for capturing this majestic moment @ivetteivens."