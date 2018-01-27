Heidi Montag Breastfeeds Son Gunner In Stunning New Portrait

Heidi Pratt (née Montag) is loving motherhood.
The former "The Hills" star shared a new portrait showing her breastfeeding her son with Spencer Pratt – Gunner – surrounded by the family's dogs.
"The greatest joy and blessing in my life," Heidi wrote on Instagram. "My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed. God truly had made women to be extraordinary. Thank you for capturing this majestic moment @ivetteivens."
Heidi and Spencer welcomed baby Gunner in October 2017, and have shared a host of photos of their little guy on social media.
Earlier this week, Heidi posted this pic, showing her cradling Gunner.
Another pic from earlier this year captured her and Spencer kissing their son's tiny feet.
-- Jolie Lash