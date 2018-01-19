Hell Breaks Loose In New 'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Trailer

All hell breaks loose in this first look at season three of "Shadowhunters"!
A new trailer for the hit Freeform show dropped on Thursday, putting Clary, Jace, Magnus and the rest of our faves in the middle of some intense action.
This season, the Shadowhunters will face their biggest threat yet – Lilith, the mother of all demons!
(Freeform)
In the clip, Lilith is seen unleashing her army and putting the gang in serious danger.
Fans of the "Mortal Instruments" book series will also spot an Easter egg in the promo … the Mark of Cain!
"Shadowhunters" returns to Freeform on March 20. Watch the new teaser below!