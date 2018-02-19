Hilary Duff Mourns Her Beloved Dog In Heartbreaking Goodbye Post

Hilary Duff is mourning a devastating loss.
The actress said goodbye to her beloved pup Dubois on Monday, and penned a touching social media tribute in his honor.
"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like," Hilary wrote, captioning a sweet slow-motion video of "Dubes" running happily toward the camera.
Calling her four-legged friend "a once in a lifetime dog," Hilary thanked Dubois for being by her side "though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again."
Dubois was a part of Hilary's family for 10 years, and the star shared hope that his memory will continue to live on far beyond his time on Earth.
"You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail," she wrote. "I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren’t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude."
Hilary gave fans frequent updates on Dubois' adventures over the years, along with peeks at her other pups as well. Last month, the "Younger" star shared a sweet Instagram photo of the furry trio sleeping on a staircase, and followed up the next day with a solo shot of Dubois taken by her boyfriend Matthew Koma.
"You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow my boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois," she captioned Monday's post, adding a string of full and broken heart emojis.
