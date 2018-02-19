Hilary Duff Mourns Her Beloved Dog In Heartbreaking Goodbye Post

"You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can’t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail," she wrote. "I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren’t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude."

Hilary gave fans frequent updates on Dubois' adventures over the years, along with peeks at her other pups as well. Last month, the "Younger" star shared a sweet Instagram photo of the furry trio sleeping on a staircase, and followed up the next day with a solo shot of Dubois taken by her boyfriend Matthew Koma.