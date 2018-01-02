Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer As 'Today' Co-Anchor With Savannah Guthrie

NBC News opened the new year by appointing Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show's first two hours with Savannah Guthrie, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing on sexual misconduct charges in late November.

Kotb will continue to co-host the show's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

“You are a partner and a friend and I’m so happy to be doing this together.” @hodakotb officially joins TODAY as co-anchor and just like @savannahguthrie, we couldn’t be happier. #SavannahHodaTODAY (Photo via @photonate)

A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on

She has subbed for Lauer beginning on the day he was fired. Despite the turmoil, "Today" won four straight weeks in the ratings over ABC's "Good Morning America," after it has spent much of the past few years in second place.

Her appointment bucks the trend of morning news shows to have male and female co-hosts. But with sexual misconduct charges are a regular occurrence, the timing could be right for NBC.

Copyright ©
2018 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News