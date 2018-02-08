Holly Marie Combs Is Not Happy About The 'Charmed' Reboot

‘Charmed’ - Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs (Getty Images)
A "Charmed" reboot is reportedly in the works at The CW and one person is not happy about it — Holly Marie Combs!
TVLine reported Wednesday that The CW has a new bewitching sister show headed to TV and it will be a "funny, feminist" reboot centered around three sisters Macy, Mel and Madison, who live in a college town and discover they are witches. According to TVLine, the new series is being written by "Jane the Virgin" writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin.
And original "Charmed" cast-member Holly is standing up for what she feels like is a slight toward the original show, which featured sisters Piper, Phoebe, Paige and Pru. Holly, who played Piper, took to Twitter to unload a magical amount of words about the new "Charmed" reboot.
"I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well ………….," she began with a link to the TVLine piece.
And as her fans rallied around her, she continued with a series of tweets.
"Yeah. Just gonna leave this right here. For a while..," she wrote next to a pic of Piper.
Her fans also shared a dizzying amount of GIFs showing their distaste for the new show and their support for her.
She then called out The CW directly.
And joked that Jenny McCarthy should sue! She shared a picture of Jenny, who had a guest appearance on "Charmed" when she played a Stillman sister, one of three witches who tried to steal the powers of Piper, Prue and Phoebe. "3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M’s hmmmmm nooooooo ...... .... WAIT A MINUTE ..... @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM," she wrote.
This isn't the first time Holly has spoken out against the reboot. In January she clarified her feelings on the show in a tweet.
"Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."