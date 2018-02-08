Holly Marie Combs Is Not Happy About The 'Charmed' Reboot

A "Charmed" reboot is reportedly in the works at The CW and one person is not happy about it — Holly Marie Combs!

TVLine reported Wednesday that The CW has a new bewitching sister show headed to TV and it will be a "funny, feminist" reboot centered around three sisters Macy, Mel and Madison, who live in a college town and discover they are witches. According to TVLine, the new series is being written by "Jane the Virgin" writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin.

And original "Charmed" cast-member Holly is standing up for what she feels like is a slight toward the original show, which featured sisters Piper, Phoebe, Paige and Pru. Holly, who played Piper, took to Twitter to unload a magical amount of words about the new "Charmed" reboot.

"I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well ………….," she began with a link to the TVLine piece.