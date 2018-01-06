'Homeland': See What Carrie Mathison Is Up To In Season 7

"Homeland" isn't back until next month, but there's a new teaser giving fans a look at the series' seventh season.

Showtime shared a new teaser for the show on Saturday as they presented their panel at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.

The new season of the hit series will see Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) taking on President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) and her administration after the Commander in Chief had members of the intelligence community (including Mandy Patinkin's Saul) arrested following an attempt on her life.