John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled all tried their hand at dramatic readings from the book, but it was Hillary who nailed the fake audition.

A source close to the Grammys told Access that the show's producers reached out to Hillary's camp a few weeks before the big night. The politician filmed the bit with James in New York last week. She tried reading a few different passages from "Fire and Fury" before settling on her eventual choice: an excerpt about President Trump's preference for McDonalds.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned," Hilary read in the video. "One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds: nobody knew the was coming, and the food was safely pre-made."



Her spoken word rendition of the text wowed James, and the two joked that her Grammy award was "in the bag."



