How Hillary Clinton Filmed A Surprise Cameo For The 2018 Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammys had an unusual surprise guest: Hillary Clinton!
The former presidential candidate made an unexpected cameo at the award show on Sunday, popping up in a pre-taped comedy video with host James Corden.
In the sketch, a slew of musicians auditioned for a spoken word version of "Fire and Fury," the New York Times best-selling expose of the Trump White House that's made waves since its release earlier this month.
John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled all tried their hand at dramatic readings from the book, but it was Hillary who nailed the fake audition.
A source close to the Grammys told Access that the show's producers reached out to Hillary's camp a few weeks before the big night. The politician filmed the bit with James in New York last week. She tried reading a few different passages from "Fire and Fury" before settling on her eventual choice: an excerpt about President Trump's preference for McDonalds.
"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned," Hilary read in the video. "One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds: nobody knew the was coming, and the food was safely pre-made."
Her spoken word rendition of the text wowed James, and the two joked that her Grammy award was "in the bag."
