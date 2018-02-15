Hugh Jackman Share's A Super Sweet Wedding Picture With Wife Deb In Honor Of Valentine's Day

The duo remain one of the most long-lasting and lovable couples in Hollywood. Hugh, who calls Deb "his rock," gushed about his wife in an interview last year and explained how they make their marriage work.

"One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened," Jackman said on "The Jess Cagle Interview," streaming on People TV.

"We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are," he added. "Our priority is our family, and we’re there for each other no matter what."

He also gushed about Deb in an interview with Access recently. Check it out in the video above!