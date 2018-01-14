Hulu Unveils 'Handmaid's' S2 Release Date & Confirms 'Catch-22' Project With George Clooney

Hulu has released premiere dates for its spring lineup, including the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale."





The series, starring Elisabeth Moss, will return for its 13-episode second season on April 25. Two episodes will air the night of the premiere, with new episodes released every Wednesday thereafter.





The second season will follow Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her coming child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. "The Handmaid’s Tale" stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, as well as Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, and more.





See the Season 2 trailer below: