Hulu Unveils 'Handmaid's' S2 Release Date & Confirms 'Catch-22' Project With George Clooney

Hulu has released premiere dates for
its spring lineup, including the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale."
The series, starring
Elisabeth Moss, will return for its 13-episode second season on April 25. Two
episodes will air the night of the premiere, with new episodes released every
Wednesday thereafter.
The second season will follow Offred's pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her
coming child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. "The
Handmaid’s Tale" stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress
Elisabeth Moss, as well as Joseph Fiennes,
Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, and more.
See the Season 2 trailer below:
Hulu also confirmed a full series order for "Catch-22," a six-part limited series event from George Clooney and Paramount Television based on the political satirical novel by Joseph Heller.
Clooney will portray Colonel Cathcart, and will direct along with his Smokehouse Pictures partner, Grant Heslov.
"Catch-22" goes into production in 2018.
Hulu announced a new agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to obtain the streaming rights for the entire of fan-favorite "ER."
All 15 seasons of "ER" are available exclusively on Hulu starting Jan. 14.
The fourth and final season of "Casual" will premiere in its entirety on July 31.
"Casual" stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr and Nyasha Hatendi will all return for the final season.
Finally, Hulu will stream "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step," the sequel to the 2005 Oscar-winning documentary, on March 23. Filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman will return to the Antarctic to revisit the Emperor penguins. "March of the Penguins 2" tells the story of two penguins, a father and son, as they face the almost unimaginable challenges of life in a hostile land.
