Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley Have 'TVD' Reunion Nearly One Year After Series Finale

The Salvatore brothers just gave "The Vampire Diaries" fans an epic family reunion!
Nearly one year after the show's series finale, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley reunited at a fan convention in Nashville on Saturday.
Paul shared a swoon-worthy selfie with his former co-star on his Instagram Story.
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder's 'TVD' Reunion
"Reunion," he simply captioned the pic.
Paul, 35, and Ian, 39, played brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore on the hit CW show for eight years. The two said goodbye to "TVD" on March 10, 2017 when the show aired its epic series finale.
The "TVD" and "The Originals" fan convention also brought out more Mystic Fall favorites like Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Claire Holt and Michael Malarkey.
"The Originals" stars shared a sweet Mikaelson family reunion of their own.
"Back together at last," Claire captioned this snap alongside her onscreen brothers Daniel and Joseph.
Fans' love for the "TVD" and "Originals" vampires is clearly eternal!