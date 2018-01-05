Ian Somerhalder Posts Hilarious Snap On Jason Momoa's Lap

Fandoms collided thanks to a snap of the two hunkiest men in sci-fi!

"The Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder had an amazing seat on his flight to New Orleans for a comic convention appearance – on Jason Momoa's lap!

Ian Somerhalder Jason Momoa Instagram

(Instagram)

"New Orleans and #WizardWorld here we come! So sorry that you didn’t get Stan Lee my brother @prideofgypsies but you're stuck with me," Ian teased on Instagram.

The 38-year-old "Justice League" star didn't seem to mind, hilariously embracing Ian with a huge smile on his face.

Jason followed up with this snap cheering to their flight with a pint of Guinness. 

Ian Somerhalder Jason Momoa Instagram

(Instagram)

"Mahalo @wizardworld for breakfast with my boys," he captioned the pic.

Well, it's 5 o'clock somewhere!

