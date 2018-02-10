Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Onstage At Movie Screening

Idris Elba just set some pretty high engagement goals!
The actor and director proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a London screening for his new movie "Yardie" on Saturday, getting down on one knee in front of the entire crowd amid delighted claps and cheers.
Audience video shared on Instagram shows a visibly surprised Sabrina nodding as Idris presented her with a ring. The couple soon embraced and shared a kiss before Idris took a small bow.
Rio Cinema, which hosted the event, tweeted about the happy news, calling it "a first" for the venue, while other onlookers posted their firsthand accounts as well.
Idris, 45, and 29-year-old Sabrina, a former Miss Vancouver, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Toronto Film Festival last September.
This will be the "Luther" star's third time down the aisle. He told Essence last year that he didn't expect to tie the knot again, calling marriage "an institution of sorts."
"And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling," he said at the time.
Meeting Sabrina clearly gave Idris a change of heart, however. Just months later, he talked with People's Jess Cagle about his relationship with the model, which began during the filming of his survival romance "The Mountain Between Us."
"Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," Idris said.
-- Erin Biglow