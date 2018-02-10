Idris Elba Proposes To Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre Onstage At Movie Screening

This will be the "Luther" star's third time down the aisle. He told Essence last year that he didn't expect to tie the knot again, calling marriage "an institution of sorts."

"And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling," he said at the time.

Meeting Sabrina clearly gave Idris a change of heart, however. Just months later, he talked with People's Jess Cagle about his relationship with the model, which began during the filming of his survival romance "The Mountain Between Us."

"Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," Idris said.