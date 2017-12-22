Jack Black Runs Into Rebel Wilson & Hailee Steinfeld On A Flight

He captioned the snap, "look who I ran into on the plane!" In the fun snap, Rebel and Hailee are flashing peace signs and sticking and Hailee is sticking her tongue out. It's been a busy couple of weeks for the trio. They've all been jet-setting the country promoting their respective movies.

Hopefully all three are enjoying some downtime this holiday season.

What do you think? You think they made a ruckus together in first class?

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Talk Fatherhood & Friendship At 'Jumanji' Premiere