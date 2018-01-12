Jacob Tremblay & Brooklynn Prince Are Too Cute At The 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Jacob Tremblay and Brooklynn Prince are too cute!
The actors made an adorable duo at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Thursday.
They were all smiles as they posed inside the award show and on the red carpet!
(Getty Images)
Brooklynn rocked a pretty red gown, while Jacob wore a dapper black suit.
They were both nominated in the Best Young Actor/Actress category at the show, and Brooklyn ended up winning for her performance in "The Florida Project"!
Brooklynn Prince and Jacob Tremblay attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif (Getty Images)
"This is such a big honor. All the nominees are great you guys are awesome," she said onstage.
Jacob took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate his friend on her big win.
"Congrats to the talented & kind @thebrooklynK on her @CriticsChoice Awards win for Best Young Actor! I hope to work with you one day!," he wrote.
-- Stephanie Swaim