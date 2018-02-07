Jaden Smith Says His Dad Will's 'Icon' Music Video Parody Is 'The Funniest Thing I've Ever Seen In My Life'

Will Smith is one proud dad!
The "Bright" actor went above and beyond to celebrate his son Jaden on Tuesday after the latter reached a musical milestone. The rapper's debut studio album, "Syre," hit 100 million streams on Spotify this week – with his latest single, "Icon," racking up more than 30 million alone.
Will commemorated his son's accomplishment in a creative way: posting a hilarious Instagram parody of Jaden's "Icon" music video. In the video, Will gamely sported a massive chain necklace, grills and lightened hair as he lip synced to Jaden's hit, mimicking his son's choreography.
"J Diggy! I'm proud of you, baby," Will shouted at the end of the video, smiling into the camera. "One hundred million streams. Congratulations, man! … I love you."
Will reiterated his excitement in the caption, writing, "Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! … It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You!"
VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith: I'm 'Beyond Proud' Of Jaden
Jaden was amused by his dad’s tribute. "Dad, this the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life," he commented on the video. "You're the best father anyone could ask for ... Thank you for allowing me to express myself, even when I take it [too] far sometimes … I love you more than you will ever know, because you taught me how to love. Also, thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth."
We love this awesome father-son bond!