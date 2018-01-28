Jaden Smith Strikes Wild Poses On The Grammy Red Carpet In Bizarre Outfit

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Jaden Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Jaden Smith has "vision" and is "raw." Or at least that's the message he was sending as he hit the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday in New York City. The 19-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith struck multiple poses on the Grammy red carpet.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Jaden Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images)
He bent low and covered his face with his hand, which had Syre scribbled on the back. Syre is the name of Jaden's recent album, which was released in November 2017.
He held his arm up to show off the "vision" message on his sweatshirt.
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Jaden Smith attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Getty Images)
And he popped a couple natural poses, showing off his full head-to-toe Grammy look. The eccentric look featured patchwork jeans, tennis shoes, a gold choker chain and additional messages on his black puffy jacket.
What do you think of his wild look?