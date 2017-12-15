James Corden Enlists Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman & Zendaya For A Crosswalk Performance On Broadway

James Corden took the cast of "The Greatest Showman" to Broadway for his latest installment of "Crosswalk the Musical" on "The Late Late Show."
In the funny bit, James tells his ensemble that they'll be performing alongside Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. After the cast erupts in excitement, James is forced to keep them away by spraying them with a water bottle.
James then gets into a creative disagreement with Hugh Jackman as they both battle over who should be the director. He continues to tease Hugh Jackman by calling him "Huge Jackman."
"He's got to realize that while he might be playing the Greatest Showman I have to live up to the mantle of actually being the Greatest Showman. And so I will do what it takes to achieve perfection," James admits to the camera.
After numerous rehearsals with James throwing fake pizza and hotdogs at his cast, they all hit up the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway to perform their crosswalk musical. They performed numbers from "Guys and Dolls" and "On the Town" with tons of props and theatrics."I mean that was amazing. It exceeded all of my expectations," a very excited Zendaya explains
Just before the grand finale, James and Hugh sort out their beef. Things get heated between the two and Hugh pretends to punch Corden, who is dressed as a bearded lady. Then James pretends to faint and admits that he really thought Hugh's name was "Huge."
"I'm sorry, Hugh. I am. I'm sorry. Look, you're Hugh Jackman. You know? You can sing, you can dance, you can act. You're the only person on this entire planet who is almost as talented as me and I felt threatened by you and I'm sorry," James apologetically tells Hugh.
The two of them hug it out and finish their performance in 53rd and Broadway.
-- Kevin Zelman