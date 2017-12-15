James Corden Enlists Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman & Zendaya For A Crosswalk Performance On Broadway

James Corden took the cast of "The Greatest Showman" to Broadway for his latest installment of "Crosswalk the Musical" on "The Late Late Show."

In the funny bit, James tells his ensemble that they'll be performing alongside Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Zendaya. After the cast erupts in excitement, James is forced to keep them away by spraying them with a water bottle.

James then gets into a creative disagreement with Hugh Jackman as they both battle over who should be the director. He continues to tease Hugh Jackman by calling him "Huge Jackman."