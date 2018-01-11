James Franco A No-Show At 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Two of the women tweeted accusations following Franco's Best Actor win at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where he also wore a Time's Up pin in support of the movement combating sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Franco disputed the claims on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week, but explained why he supports alleged victims' right to speak up.

"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice," he told Colbert.

Franco is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at this month's Screen Actors Guild Awards.