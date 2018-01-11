James Franco A No-Show At 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Awards season may have come to a halt for James Franco.
The actor was a no-show at Thursday's Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where he was named Best Actor in a Comedy for his work in "The Disaster Artist."
"Vice Principals" star Walton Goggins took the stage to accept the award on Franco's behalf and told the audience the 39-year-old "couldn't be here."
According to People, Franco is "in a really bad place" following a Los Angeles Times exposé published on Thursday, which detailed sexual misconduct allegations from five women – four of whom are Franco's former students.
"His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he's only talking to a select group of people. For now, he's just hiding out," a source told the mag, adding that Franco has also changed his phone number amid the fallout.
Two of the women tweeted accusations following Franco's Best Actor win at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where he also wore a Time's Up pin in support of the movement combating sexual misconduct in the workplace.
Franco disputed the claims on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week, but explained why he supports alleged victims' right to speak up.
"The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice," he told Colbert.
Franco is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at this month's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
-- Erin Biglow