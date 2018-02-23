James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Have Baby No. 5 On The Way

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are expanding their brood. The happy couple announced they are expecting their fifth child in a sweet Instagram post on Friday.
"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," James wrote alongside a photo of his kiddos feeling momma's belly.
"And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be … but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻 ❤❤❤❤❤."
James, 40, and Kimberly, 35, tied the knot in 2012 and have been happily adding to their family ever since. The couple are parents to Emilia, 23 months, Annabel Leah, 4, Joshua, 6 next month, and Olivia, 7.
Congrats to the happy family!