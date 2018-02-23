James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Have Baby No. 5 On The Way

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are expanding their brood. The happy couple announced they are expecting their fifth child in a sweet Instagram post on Friday.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family," James wrote alongside a photo of his kiddos feeling momma's belly.

"And I say ‘beyond belief’ because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be … but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly 🙌🏻 ❤❤❤❤❤."