Jamie Foxx Walks Off Live ESPN Broadcast When Asked About Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx does not want to answer questions about Katie Holmes.
The actor was being interviewed live by Michael Smith on "SportsCenter" before the NBC All-Star Celebrity Game.
Foxx, who spent Valentine's playing basketball with longtime rumored love Katie Holmes, abruptly walked away when he was asked about his V-day.
"I saw pictures, did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real 'Love & Basketball?" Smith asked.
The moment Katie's name was mentioned, Foxx took off his headphones and walked away from the interview.
"Did we lose him?" Smith asks as the actor left.
One Twitter user shared a video of the awkward moment on Friday.
The 50-year-old is notoriously private about his personal life.
And while the walk-off was a bit awkward, Jamie seemed excited to play in the game.
"You know I'm ready-made all you gotta do is add water!," he said in another interview prior to the game.
-- Stephanie Swaim