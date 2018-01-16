Jamie-Lynn Sigler Welcomes Her Second Child With Husband Cutter Dykstra

Baby Jack joins his 4-year-old brother Beau Kyle.

The "Sopranos" actress revealed she was expecting in an Instagram post from July, which shows her looking excited next to some positive pregnancy tests.

"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," the caption on the photo reads.

"I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. SO had to obviously be 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the arrival of another little one in just a few short months," the caption concludes.