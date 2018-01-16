Jamie-Lynn Sigler Welcomes Her Second Child With Husband Cutter Dykstra

Congrats to Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Cutter Dykstra!
The happy couple has welcomed their second child together, a boy named Jack Adam.
Jamie-Lynn shared a few sweet snaps of the baby on her Instagram on Tuesday.
"He's here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we've got a lot of love to give," the caption reads. "Thanks to my besties for helping me laugh and smile and to my husband for just being my rock."
Jack was born on Monday and weighed in at 8 lbs., 13 oz., People reports.
Baby Jack joins his 4-year-old brother Beau Kyle.
The "Sopranos" actress revealed she was expecting in an Instagram post from July, which shows her looking excited next to some positive pregnancy tests.
"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," the caption on the photo reads.
"I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. SO had to obviously be 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the arrival of another little one in just a few short months," the caption concludes.
-- Stephanie Swaim