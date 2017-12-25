Jamie Lynn Spears Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

"Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” she wrote.

"During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY........ #12DaysofJLS," she continued.

Jamie Lynn is, of course, referencing the scary ATV accident that her daughter, Maddie, was in earlier in 2017. The child was submerged underwater after the ATV she was driving flipped over and went into a nearby pond. Emergency medical responders saved the child and she was brought to the hospital where she recovered.

The new baby will be Jamie Lynn's first child with her husband Jamie, whom she wed in New Orleans in 2014.

Congratulations to the happy couple!