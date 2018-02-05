Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Terrifying Day Of Her Daughter Maddie's Accident 1 Year Ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is looking back on one of the most terrifying moments in her life — the day her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was rushed to the hospital following an ATV accident.
Jamie Lynn marked the one year anniversary of the accident with an Instagram post where her daughter is pictured laying down in a hospital bed. She captioned the black and white photo, "1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Maddie crashed an ATV she was driving into a pond on Jamie Lynn's husband Jamie Watson's Kentwood, La., property, last year. Maddie was submerged underwater for several minutes as the family was unable to rescue her as she was secured in her seat by a seatbelt and netting. Maddie was rushed to the hospital, and was in a brief coma as she recovered from her injuries.
Jamie Lynn looked back on the difficult time over the Christmas holidays and thanked rescue workers who saved Maddie's life. She called the event "the hardest milestone."
It's good to see Maddie happy and healthy again!