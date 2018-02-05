Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Terrifying Day Of Her Daughter Maddie's Accident 1 Year Ago

Jamie Lynn Spears is looking back on one of the most terrifying moments in her life — the day her daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was rushed to the hospital following an ATV accident.

Jamie Lynn marked the one year anniversary of the accident with an Instagram post where her daughter is pictured laying down in a hospital bed. She captioned the black and white photo, "1 year Miracle Anniversary.... THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."