Jamie Lynn Spears Thank The Doctors Who Saved Daughter Maddie's Life

Ten months after a terrifying accident involving her daughter Maddie, Jamie Lynn Spears is using the holiday season in order to thank the doctors who saved her daughter's life.

The 26-year-old took to social media on Monday to show her gratitude for all of the first responders who helped save her daughter following an ATV accident in February.

"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years all together. This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that."