Jamie Lynn Spears Thank The Doctors Who Saved Daughter Maddie's Life

Ten months after a terrifying accident involving her daughter Maddie, Jamie Lynn Spears is using the holiday season in order to thank the doctors who saved her daughter's life.
The 26-year-old took to social media on Monday to show her gratitude for all of the first responders who helped save her daughter following an ATV accident in February.
"The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years all together. This milestone became a true miracle, and we are forever grateful for that."
The photo was taken at Maddie's birthday party in June. Maddie and Jamie invited the two paramedics, John and Victoria, who helped aid the family.
In February, Maddie was rushed to the hospital after a freak ATV accident. Her ATV flipped over and went into a nearby pond and her head was submerged under water for a few minutes. After paramedics were able to rescue Maddie, she was taken to the hospital and her condition was in question for several days. Jamie Lynn eventually confirmed that her daughter was okay, and that they would be returning home.
Such a scary situation for Jamie and Maddie and luckily, everything turned out ok in the end!
-- Kevin Zelman