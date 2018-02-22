Janel Parrish Wishes Her Future Husband A Happy Birthday In Sweet Pic

The 29-year-old actress wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet pics, "Happy Birthday to my future husband. Lucky 33. The year we get married 🤗 You’re my universe."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star called out Chris' birthday in particular because this is the year he's going to become a married man. The cute duo are set to tie the knot later this year and recently celebrated their engagement with a big bash at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles two weeks ago.

For the special occasion, Janel, who is from Hawaii, wore a lei and so did Chris. The couple packed on the PDA with some sweet smooches and toasts with champagne.