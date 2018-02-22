Janel Parrish Wishes Her Future Husband A Happy Birthday In Sweet Pic

Janel Parrish is wishing her future husband Chris Long a very happy 33rd birthday! 

Happy Birthday to my future husband. Lucky 33. The year we get married ???? You’re my universe.

A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on

The 29-year-old actress wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet pics, "Happy Birthday to my future husband. Lucky 33. The year we get married 🤗 You’re my universe." 

The "Pretty Little Liars" star called out Chris' birthday in particular because this is the year he's going to become a married man. The cute duo are set to tie the knot later this year and recently celebrated their engagement with a big bash at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles two weeks ago. 

For the special occasion, Janel, who is from Hawaii, wore a lei and so did Chris. The couple packed on the PDA with some sweet smooches and toasts with champagne. 

Got to celebrate my engagement to my person tonight in front of our families and friends. It was perfect.

A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on

We're pretty sure Mona would approve of Janel's super exciting year ahead! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News