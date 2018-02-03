Janet Jackson Confirms She Won't Perform At The Super Bowl With Justin Timberlake

At a press conference on Thursday, Timberlake mentioned Jackson's name, along with Jay-Z and 'NSync, when talking about rumored guests to join him onstage. He was not asked any direct questions about Jackson or the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

When the NFL announced late last year that Timberlake would be returning to the Super Bowl, the decision triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others who felt Jackson was unfairly forced to pay a far higher price than Timberlake faced. Some argued that Jackson, as a black woman, fell victim to a racist and sexist double standard and received harsher treatment than Timberlake, as a white man, did, and they said he benefited from "white male privilege."

When asked during an interview last month if he and Jackson have since made peace, Timberlake said, "Absolutely."

He said he and Jackson have talked privately about what happened.

"I don't know that a lot of people know that," Timberlake said. "I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people."