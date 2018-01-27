Jay-Z Celebrates Grammy Weekend

Jay-Z is on top of the music world this weekend as the leading Grammy nominee. So it was fitting that he held his annual Roc Nation brunch on the top of the World Trade Center.

With stunning views of New York City as the backdrop, the superstar hosted a lavish five-hour soirée of food, booze and music with stars including Diddy, Susan Sarandon, Iggy Azaela, DJ Khaled, Remy Ma and more.

Nick Jonas played pool with his friends with no sticks, knocking the balls across the table. Jaden Smith took time away from guests and found some solitude practicing his piano skills on a grand piano. At one point, Diddy, Jay-Z, Khalid, Fat Joe and more lifted the rap mogul's Ace of Spades champagne and D'usse cognac in the air for a raucous toast.