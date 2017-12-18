JAY-Z Stops His Concert And Brings A Fan Onstage Who Beat Cancer Twice — See The Special Moment!

JAY-Z just made one fan's day just in time for the holiday season.

Christina Cruz attended JAY-Z's 4:44 tour at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday night, and she came with a sign that caught HOVA's attention. Christina was holding up a sign that read, "I Beat Cancer 2X 2 C U! I LOVE YOU!!! SELFIE OR HUG?"

Jay took notice of the sparkly poster and stopped his set in order to bring Christina onstage. Jay gave Christina a huge hug and also stopped to chat with her about her journey. Meanwhile, Jay helped her search for the rest of her loved ones in the audience so they could all take a picture of the special moment.