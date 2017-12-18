JAY-Z Stops His Concert And Brings A Fan Onstage Who Beat Cancer Twice — See The Special Moment!

JAY-Z  just made one fan's day just in time for the holiday season. 

Christina Cruz attended JAY-Z's 4:44 tour at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday night, and she came with a sign that caught HOVA's attention. Christina was holding up a sign that read, "I Beat Cancer 2X 2 C U! I LOVE YOU!!! SELFIE OR HUG?"

Jay took notice of the sparkly poster and stopped his set in order to bring Christina onstage. Jay gave Christina a huge hug and also stopped to chat with her about her journey. Meanwhile, Jay helped her search for the rest of her loved ones in the audience so they could all take a picture of the special moment. 

READ: Beyoncé's Latest Looks Cost How Much?

Jay's team caught most of the moment on their official Instagram and shared the incredibly sweet gesture. 

#JAYZ stops Oakland show to invite a lady on stage who held a sign that says she beat cancer twice. ????????????| #444Tour - Oakland, CA. ???? via “fourleafcl0ver_”

A post shared by #444Tour (@444thetour) on

One fan also posted part of the meaningful meet-and-greet on Twitter. They captioned their tweet, "Jay Z brought up a woman who beat cancer twice & dedicated a song to her #444Tour"

This is a concert memory for a lifetime!

-- Kevin Zelman 

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News