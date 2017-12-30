Jay Z's 'Family Feud' Music Video Features Beyoncé & An All-Star Cast!

"Nobody wins when the family feuds."
Jay Z dropped the brand-new music video for "Family Feud" from his latest album "4:44" and it features quite a few familiar faces!
Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy make cameos alongside a star-studded cast. Tidal shared a short teaser on Twitter from the full clip, which was released exclusively on the streaming platform and directed by Ava Duvernay.
The visual film features some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Brie Larson, Janet Mock, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson, Niecy Nash and "This Is Us" actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays a grown-up Blue Ivy.
Shortly after the release, "The Mindy Project" star shared a photo on Twitter of some of her A-list co-stars.
"Nobody wins when the family feuds," Mindy wrote. "The Family Feud music video is now on Tidal directed by @ava @s_c_."
Beginning in the year 2444, the music video travels back in time to the present day when Jay Z confesses his sins to Beyoncé in a church.
"I'll let the final scene just stay where it is," Ava explained on Twitter. "In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A."