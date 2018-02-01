Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Her 'Step Up' Audition Tape With Channing Tatum And The Sparks Are Clearly Flying!

t should come as a surprise to nobody that Jenna Dewan Tatum and her now-husband Channing Tatum had serious chemistry right from the start!



Jenna shared her audition tape from "Step Up" (the movie where they met!) and as soon as Channing enters the audition, they can't keep their hands off each other. Jenna couldn't stop giggling around the handsome Channing. The pair kick things off with a sexy salsa dance.

"Oh, stop it right now. You said, 'I don't how to dance!'" Jenna coos as Channing shows that his hips don't lie.

In a cute moment, they introduce themselves to each other. "Hi, I'm Jenna," Jenna says as she looks up at Channing.

The adorable exchange between the two clearly sealed the deal for them — because as fans know, they co-starred in the 2006 movie. "Step Up" essentially launched both of their superstar careers.

"World of Dance" host Jenna shared the awesome throwback video in honor of "Step Up: High Water, the TV show on YouTube starring Ne-Yo, which launched on Jan. 31.

Check it out!