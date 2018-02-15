Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Separate After 2 Years Of Marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating after two years of marriage, Access confirmed. According to a joint statement for the couple given to Access, their decision to split was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year." The couple reportedly chose to make a statement in order to prevent further speculation about their relationship.



"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the statement from Jennifer's longtime publicist Stephen Huvane read. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The couple said they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Rumors swirled earlier this week after Justin was not in Los Angeles to celebrate Jennifer's 49th birthday. She celebrated the day instead with her close friends in Malibu.

Jennifer and Justin got engaged in August of 2012 and had a lengthy engagement. They married at home in Los Angeles in August 2015. Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt. Brad split from his longtime partner and wife, Angelina Jolie in September 2016.