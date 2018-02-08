Jennifer Garner Heading To HBO For Comedy Series 'Camping,' From 'Girls' Executive Producers

Jennifer Garner is heading to HBO for a new comedy series.

The "Alias" alum will star in "Camping" from "Girls" executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who will write the show.

Jennifer plays Kathryn in the eight-episode series, a woman who goes on a back-to-nature weekend for her husband Walt's 45th birthday. But, there are a few other characters on the trip, including Kathryn's "meek sister," her former best friend, and a free-spirit along for the ride, and the getaway "becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears," read a logline from HBO.