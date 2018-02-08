Jennifer Garner Heading To HBO For Comedy Series 'Camping,' From 'Girls' Executive Producers

Jennifer Garner is heading to HBO for a new comedy series.
The "Alias" alum will star in "Camping" from "Girls" executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who will write the show.
Jennifer plays Kathryn in the eight-episode series, a woman who goes on a back-to-nature weekend for her husband Walt's 45th birthday. But, there are a few other characters on the trip, including Kathryn's "meek sister," her former best friend, and a free-spirit along for the ride, and the getaway "becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears," read a logline from HBO.
"We love Jennifer's restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It's truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts," Jenni and Lena said in a joint statement.
The half-hour comedy, which begins production in Los Angeles this spring, will consist of eight episodes. It's set to be a limited series.
Julia Davis, who starred in and created the British series, is an executive producer on the series for Hush Ho. Other EPs include Christine Langan for Baby Cow Productions and Ilene S. Landress.
Jennifer previously starred in "Alias" on ABC from 2000-2006. She'll next be featured on the big screen in "Love, Simon."
-- Jolie Lash