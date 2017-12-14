Jennifer Garner Reads The Newspaper To Her Pet Chicken Regina George – Watch!

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on Thursday to share the hilarious and adorable story time she had with her beloved pet chicken, Regina George.

In the video, Jen looked cute and comfy in athleisure wear and glasses while holding the newspaper and reading chicken facts to her chicken, who was sitting beside her in a grass field.

"Did you know that by 5 years old poor chickens will have heard 30 million fewer words than their middle class counterparts? It doesn't matter how it happens: read to, sing to, talk to your chickens!" the 45-year-old actress captioned her Insta.