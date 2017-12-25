Jennifer Lawrence Makes Christmas Eve Visit To Hometown Children's Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence is all about giving back this holiday season – especially when it comes to her youngest fans.

The Oscar winner visited the Norton Children's Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Ky., on Christmas Eve, and posed for photos with delighted patients and staff members.

According to ABC News, it's at least the fifth year in a row JLaw has made the seasonal trip to Norton, and the facility expressed gratitude for her efforts in a series of sweet social media posts.