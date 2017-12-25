Jennifer Lawrence Makes Christmas Eve Visit To Hometown Children's Hospital

Jennifer Lawrence is all about giving back this holiday season – especially when it comes to her youngest fans.
The Oscar winner visited the Norton Children's Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Ky., on Christmas Eve, and posed for photos with delighted patients and staff members.
According to ABC News, it's at least the fifth year in a row JLaw has made the seasonal trip to Norton, and the facility expressed gratitude for her efforts in a series of sweet social media posts.
"This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas," a post on the hospital's Twitter page read. "Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all!"
The custom is clearly dear to the superstar's heart.
Last year, she donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. A press release on Norton's website announced that the 14-bed unit will "feature private rooms dedicated to children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive care."
The 27-year-old issued a statement at the time applauding the inspiring "strength and courage" of the patients she and her family have met over the years.
-- Erin Biglow