Jennifer Lawrence Perfectly Calls Out Sexist Critics Over Skin-Baring Dress Controversy

"The Hunger Games" may be over – but Jennifer Lawrence is still the "Girl on Fire."

The 27-year-old actress issued the best response after facing backlash for her choice of dress during a photo call for her latest film, "Red Sparrow."

Jennifer stepped out wearing a stunning low-cut black Versace dress with a thigh-high slit in London on Tuesday, where it was a chilly 48 degrees. Her revealing look despite the chilly temps caused a social media firestorm after users questioned if she was forced to look sexy.