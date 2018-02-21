Jennifer Lawrence Perfectly Calls Out Sexist Critics Over Skin-Baring Dress Controversy

"The Hunger Games" may be over – but Jennifer Lawrence is still the "Girl on Fire."
The 27-year-old actress issued the best response after facing backlash for her choice of dress during a photo call for her latest film, "Red Sparrow."
Jennifer stepped out wearing a stunning low-cut black Versace dress with a thigh-high slit in London on Tuesday, where it was a chilly 48 degrees. Her revealing look despite the chilly temps caused a social media firestorm after users questioned if she was forced to look sexy.
(Getty Images)
The famously real and sharp-witted star quickly shut down critics with a powerful Facebook post.
"Wow. I don't really know where to get started on this," Jen responded in reference to the controversy. "This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice," she continued.
Critics pointed out that her male co-stars looked comfortably bundled up in the England cold and argued that Jennifer's look was another example of Hollywood's sexism.
Fans need to chill out over Jennifer's fashion choices – she makes them herself.
"Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO," she concluded her Facebook post.
Don't mess with JLaw!