Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Dior At The 'Red Sparrow' European Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is a true style star!

The actress stepped out at the European "Red Sparrow" premiere in a stunning Dior Haute Couture gown.

The dress is long and flowing, with hand-painted organza and pale gold sequins, according to a press release. It features a low-cut halter top and open back.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Red Sparrow' European premiere at the Vue West End on February 19, 2018 in London,

(Getty Images)

The Oscar winner paired the dress with gorgeous flowing curled hair and light makeup.

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Trains To Be A Spy In This 'Red Sparrow' Sneak Peek

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Red Sparrow' European premiere at the Vue West End on February 19, 2018 in London,

(Getty Images)

Jennifer's style has been on point as usual this season. At the 2018 BAFTAs over the weekend, she wore a black Dior gown paired with slicked-back hair and a bold red lip.

Jennifer Lawrence poses in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie & More Wear Black On The 2018 BAFTAs Red Carpet

"Red Sparrow" is in theaters on March 2.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News