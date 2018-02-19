Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Dior At The 'Red Sparrow' European Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence is a true style star!
The actress stepped out at the European "Red Sparrow" premiere in a stunning Dior Haute Couture gown.
The dress is long and flowing, with hand-painted organza and pale gold sequins, according to a press release. It features a low-cut halter top and open back.
(Getty Images)
The Oscar winner paired the dress with gorgeous flowing curled hair and light makeup.
(Getty Images)
Jennifer's style has been on point as usual this season. At the 2018 BAFTAs over the weekend, she wore a black Dior gown paired with slicked-back hair and a bold red lip.
(Getty Images)
"Red Sparrow" is in theaters on March 2.
-- Stephanie Swaim