Jennifer Lawrence Wows In 2 Eye-Popping Gowns For 'Red Sparrow' Junket

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Red Sparrow' European premiere at the Vue West End on February 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence is a knockout!
The 27-year-old actress is busy promoting her latest movie "Red Sparrow," and she's been slaying the fashion game while she's at it. Jennifer kicked off her hot streak on Monday at the London premiere of her flick and glittered in a plunging gown. The sparkly, pleated dress featured pale blue, pink, yellow and and green panels, giving off the effect of a kaleidoscope of colors, as she twirled. It also featured a low neckline with an open back. Jen polished off the A+ look with her hair down in wild curls.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jennifer Lawrence attends the European Premiere of 'Red Sparrow' at Vue West End on February 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage) (Getty Images)
That wasn't the only style standout moment!
At the "Red Sparrow" photo call in London on Tuesday, Jen stunned again and rocked a low-cut black dress with a thigh-high slit. The dress gave many people serious Elizabeth Hurley vibes as it looked extremely similar to the same black and gold safety pin Versace dress Liz rocked in 1994. We cant' say we don't agree — it's a dead ringer for the dress.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Jennifer Lawrence during the 'Red Sparrow' photocall at The Corinthia Hotel on February 20, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Elizabeth Hurley attends the ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ post-premiere party in London on May 11, 1994 (Hulton Archive)
Jennifer finished off her eye-catching look with a set of black shades, a pair of black platform heels, and her hair worn down sleek and straight.
JLaw is playing a super spy/trained assassin who seduces high-level men in her upcoming flick. It's safe to say she's totally channeling her spy alter-ego — because we're completely mesmerized by her style this week!